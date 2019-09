New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed state police to increase security near synagogues and religious centers during the Jewish High Holidays.

In a statement Saturday, the Democrat said he is directing police “out of an abundance of caution and following a number of appalling anti-Semitic incidents over the past year…”

The governor also recently directed the state police hate crimes task force to investigate graffiti found at Scarsdale High School in Westchester County.