New York State Lab Approved For COVID-19 Testing

The federal government has approved the New York State health department’s Wadsworth Center in Albany to test for the novel coronavirus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Saturday.

“You want to be able to test people, you want to be able to get results quickly, and you want to be able to handle the volume of tests that we may be faced with," said Cuomo.

The Democratic governor said the request was granted by the Food and Drug Administration after he met with Vice President Mike Pence.

On Friday, Connecticut’s state health lab in Rocky Hill was approved as a COVID-19 testing center.