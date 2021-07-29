 New York Stage And Film Presents "White Girl In Danger" At Marist College | WAMC

New York Stage And Film Presents "White Girl In Danger" At Marist College

By 1 hour ago
  • Lileana Blain-Cruz and Latoya Edwards
    Lileana Blain-Cruz and Latoya Edwards
    provided / provided

This Friday and Saturday at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, New York Stage and Film will present two performances of “White Girl in Danger,” a new musical from Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson.

“White Girl in Danger” is the story of Keesha Gibbs, a young woman who lives in the "Blackground" of a melodramatic soap opera town called Allwhite. Tired of repetitive Blackground stories of enslavement and police violence, Keesha sets out to become Allwhite's leading heroine by appropriating the storylines of her three main rivals, Meagan, Maegan and Megan. But as she gains power for herself, she also attracts the attention of the Allwhite Killer, putting her story and her life in more danger than ever.

Lileana Blain-Cruz directs “White Girl in Danger” for New York Stage and Film, and Latoya Edwards plays Keesha Gibbs.

Tags: 
new york stage and film
summer theatre 2021
michael r. jackson
lileana blain-cruz
latoya edwards
white girl in danger
soap opera
blackground
allwhite
Racism
musical theater
director
actor

Related Content

Richard Kind Hosts "Broadway In The Berkshires" At The Mahaiwe

By 1 hour ago
Richard Kind
Photograph by Victoria Will / Invision / AP / Shutterstock / Photograph by Victoria Will / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Richard Kind has been a ubiquitous yeoman of stage and screen for a number of decades - equally adept in both comedic and dramatic roles. His television series include regular and recurring parts on: “Mad About You,” “Spin City,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Goldbergs,” and many other network, cable, and streaming shows. He’s often employed to use his signature bombast to bring animated characters to life - out of personal preference allow me to note Marty Glauberman from the Netflix Series “Big Mouth” and imaginary friend of indeterminate species, “Bing Bong” in the Pixar film “Inside Out.”

He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Marcus Hoff in the 2013 Roundabout Theatre Company Broadway production of “The Big Knife” and other Broadway credits include “The Producers,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and “Kiss Me Kate.”

On Monday, August 2, Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award Nominee Richard Kind will host Broadway in the Berkshires at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts with an evening of all-star entertainment featuring Broadway’s brightest stars.

Producer and actor Deborah Grausman has assembled an extraordinary cast, exceptional musicians, and a first-rate creative team for an evening that is sure to entertain.

Michael Mayer On His 20 Year History With New York Stage And Film

By Jul 28, 2016
Michael Mayer


  Michael Mayer is the Tony-Award winning director of plays, musicals, opera, and film and television who helmed the Broadway revival of "Hedwig and The Angry Inch," and the original runs of the musicals of "Everyday Rapture," "American Idiot," "Spring Awakening," and "Thoroughly Modern Millie." He’s also directed revivals of "A View From the Bridge," "The Lion in Winter," "After the Fall," and ‘"night Mother." His breakthrough of sorts was "Side Man."

 

"Side Man" had an early production in Poughkeepsie, NY at Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater -- it moved to off-Off-Broadway and then to Broadway winning the Tony Award for Best Play in 1999.

 

Michael Mayer has been coming back to Poughkeepsie in the summer for 20 years, working on shows in various stages of development and recently joining the New York Stage and Film board of directors.

He was in the Hudson Valley this summer working on a new musical entitled "Head Over Heels" which blends Sir Philip Sidney’s "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia" with the music of seminal 80s girl-group, The Go-Go’s. Jeff Whitty is writing the book and Tom Kitt will provide musical supervision.

New York Stage And Film Presents "Mexodus" By Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson

By Jul 12, 2021
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson - screencap from "A DIOS" video - From the MEXODUS concept album about the Underground Railroad that led south to Mexico.
Brian Quijada/Nygel D. Robinson via YouTube / via YouTube

“Mexodus” is a new musical work by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson inspired by the estimated 4,000-10,000 enslaved people in the Southern part of the United States who found new lives in Mexico instead moving to the northern United States.

With the support of New York Stage and Film, Quijada and Robinson started working on “Mexodus” at the the beginning of our recent global pandemic. They have been collaborating while physically separate through technology -- releasing one track per month, with accompanying video of the two artists performing, for twelve months. Track 7 was recorded last February at Vassar’s Modfest.

New York Stage and Film will present “Mexodus” at Vassar College on July 17 at 7 p.m. and at Marist College on July 24 at 3 p.m.

New Theatre Piece "Persou" Celebrates Spring And Cypriot Culture

By May 20, 2021
Poster for "Persou"
thecelltheatre.org

Multi-talented theatre creators Ellpetha Tsivicos and Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez will present the world premiere of “Persou,” an experiential festival celebrating Spring at Nancy Manocherian's the cell Theatre in Manhattan Wednesdays through Saturdays through June 5.

“Persou” is directed by Ellpetha Tsivicos and written by Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez, who previously collaborated in August of last year on the immersive, socially-distanced outdoor play Quince - which marked the first live theatre event in NYC during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ellpetha Tsivicos and Camilo Quiroz-Vazques joined Sarah LaDuke on WAMC’s Instagram “A Face for Radio Video Series” to talk about “Quince” and they’re back to speak their new piece.

 

"Persou" is a participatory experience where audiences will be transported to an ancient ceremony worshipping the Goddess Persefoni at the Temple of Aphrodite in Paphos, Cyprus.

Erin McKeown: Cabin Fever, Cabin Project, And The Parlor Room

By Sep 1, 2017
Erin McKeown
Joanna Chattman


  On September 9th, singer-songwriter, sportsfan, writer, and music producer Erin McKeown is playing at Signature Sounds’ The Parlor Room in Northampton, MA on September 9th with Orchestral synth-rock band, The Cabin Project.

 

Prior to that, on September 4th, McKeown will present her 8th Cabin Fever live-streamed house concert -- for which she and The Cabin Project will play her two recent EPs, Mirrors Break Back and According to Us. The episode is free - donations will be distributed to Houston Food Bank, Black Girls Code, and Border Angels.