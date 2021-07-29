New York Stage And Film Presents "White Girl In Danger" At Marist College

This Friday and Saturday at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, New York Stage and Film will present two performances of “White Girl in Danger,” a new musical from Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson.

“White Girl in Danger” is the story of Keesha Gibbs, a young woman who lives in the "Blackground" of a melodramatic soap opera town called Allwhite. Tired of repetitive Blackground stories of enslavement and police violence, Keesha sets out to become Allwhite's leading heroine by appropriating the storylines of her three main rivals, Meagan, Maegan and Megan. But as she gains power for herself, she also attracts the attention of the Allwhite Killer, putting her story and her life in more danger than ever.

Lileana Blain-Cruz directs “White Girl in Danger” for New York Stage and Film, and Latoya Edwards plays Keesha Gibbs.