New York Lowering Vaccine Eligibility Age To 50 Tuesday

New York state is lowering the age to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine to 50 starting Tuesday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at a church in Mount Vernon. Previously, you had to be 60 or older, have certain comorbidities, or work in public-facing industries to sign up for the shot.

“Vaccines will be available for people 50 years old and above. So we are dropping the age as we’re vaccinating more people,” Cuomo said.

It comes as the state’s vaccine supply increases. President Joe Biden said he wants all adults nationwide to be eligibible to receive the vaccine by May 1.