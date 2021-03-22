 New York Lowering Vaccine Eligibility Age To 50 Tuesday | WAMC

New York Lowering Vaccine Eligibility Age To 50 Tuesday

By 34 minutes ago
  • Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
    Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
    Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

New York state is lowering the age to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine to 50 starting Tuesday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at a church in Mount Vernon. Previously, you had to be 60 or older, have certain comorbidities, or work in public-facing industries to sign up for the shot.

“Vaccines will be available for people 50 years old and above. So we are dropping the age as we’re vaccinating more people,” Cuomo said.

It comes as the state’s vaccine supply increases. President Joe Biden said he wants all adults nationwide to be eligibible to receive the vaccine by May 1.

Tags: 
COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 P.1 Variant Detected In Brooklyn Patient

By WAMC News Mar 21, 2021
COVID-19 Diagram
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The COVID-19 P.1 variant – also called the Brazilian variant – has been detected for the first time in a New York resident.

Couples, Wedding Vendors Hopeful As They Grapple With New Guidelines In NY

By Mar 15, 2021
Shawna Scoville and Will Gallagher
Provided by Shawna Scoville

Starting March 15, New York state will expand its capacity limits at weddings to 150 people, with COVID-19 testing required. Pandemic gathering restrictions have roiled many couples, families, and venues for the past year. WAMC’s Jesse King has more on what the stalled wedding industry thinks of the change. 

Governor Scott Looks Towards Relaxing Guidelines As Vaccine Supply Increases

By Mar 16, 2021
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Governor Phil Scott reported on the latest vaccine distribution plan from the White House today and previewed plans to relax guidelines as more Vermonters receive the COVID-19 vaccine.