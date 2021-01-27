 New York Farm Bureau Issues 2021 State Legislative Priorities | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

New York Farm Bureau Issues 2021 State Legislative Priorities

By 29 minutes ago
  • farm tractor in field
    farm tractor in field (file)
    WAMC/Pat Bradley

The New York Farm Bureau has identified its priorities for the state legislative session, saying lawmakers must support the agricultural sector in 2021.


The state Farm Bureau annually releases statewide priority issues near the beginning of the legislative session.  President David Fisher said farmers and their employees have been on the front lines of the pandemic assuring New York’s food supply. He says the organization is asking the New York Departments of Agriculture and Markets and Health to establish vaccine locations that target farm workers. 

“Access to vaccinations is a top priority of for our organization this year," Fisher said. "New York Farm Bureau along with our ag partners are pressing new York state to add farm workers to the Phase 1B vaccination rollout as soon as possible. We understand that there are logistical and supply issues. But as we learned last year we need to do what we can to make sure our food supply chain functions smoothly and safely and that starts at our farms.”

Farm Bureau officials say they are pleased with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposal.  Fisher says while most funding is flat he considers that positive in light of cuts that could have occurred due to pandemic fiscal stresses. 

“The budget’s responsible for many ag research, marketing, conservation and animal health programs," Fisher said. "Agriculture funding is a tiny fraction of the overall state spending but farms feeds all New Yorkers and are an economic engine that returns state investment exponentially. Nourish NY is one of those programs that we’re asking to be fully funded again at $25 million. This is included in the executive budget and is another top priority for New York Farm Bureau. Nourish NY has proven to be a lifeline for people in need as well as for many of our farms. Nourish NY stepped in to coordinate a pathway to move food from farms to food banks and this program we are very hopeful will continue.”

Farm Bureau Public Policy Director Jeff Williams is enthusiastic that the executive budget includes better access to rural broadband. 

“It’s not a new issue for us," Williams said. "Farmers need broadband to do business just like anyone else.  We’re happy to see the governor include that in the State of the State. We’re also remained focused, and have a renewed focus, on science-based decision making at the capitol. We support funding in the Environmental Protection Fund for climate mitigation efforts on farms. But with the legislature they’re making decisions on restricting access to needed chemicals and needed pesticides for our farms based more on politics than on the science and that’s something that we’re very concerned about. We’re also very pleased to see that the Farm Labor Wage Board acted to take a one year breather on deciding whether or not the farm overtime limit at 60 hours should be lowered.”

The Farm Bureau is participating in the Let’s Get Immunized New York Coalition, which promotes information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
 

Tags: 
Farm Bureau
New York Farm Bureau
Agriculture
COVID Vaccine
New York Budget

Related Content

Farm Labor Wage Board Pauses Action On Overtime Threshold

By Jan 5, 2021
farm tractor in field
WAMC/Pat Bradley

The New York Department of Labor’s Farm Wage Board held three meetings in late December to determine if the overtime threshold for farm workers should be lowered. Their decision to wait at least a year was issued on New Year’s Eve.

Advocates Slam Potential Changes to Farm Worker Overtime As Wage Board Hold Hearings

By Sep 14, 2020
farm tractor in field
WAMC/Pat Bradley

New York’s Farm Workers Fair Laborers Practices Act mandates that all farmworkers, including foreign visa employees, receive overtime after working 60 hours in a week.  A wage board created as part of the legislation is now considering lowering the overtime threshold to 40 hours.  But some legislators and farmworkers say it’s too soon to make changes to a law that has been in effect for less than a year.

Congresswoman Stefanik Holds Discussion Of Dairy Industry Challenges During Pandemic

By May 28, 2020
dairy cows
WAMC

Dairy farmers are facing numerous challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic including a loss of markets and falling milk prices.  Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st district held a call with the district’s dairy farmers on Wednesday to talk about what Washington can do to help.

Vermont’s Congressman Discusses Impact OF Pandemic On Agriculture

By Apr 29, 2020
farm tractor in field
WAMC/Pat Bradley

Many sectors in agriculture were struggling before the coronavirus pandemic and in its wake some are reaching crisis points, including dairy producers. This afternoon, Vermont at-large Democratic Congressman Peter Welch held an online meeting with the state Farm Bureau to discuss the situation and what federal help is needed.

NYS Senators Ask U.S. Ag Secretary To Direct Portion Of COVID Aid To Dairy Farms

By Allison Dunne Apr 11, 2020
WAMC, Allison Dunne

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley is urging the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to deliver relief to dairy farms impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.