"New Women In The Old West" By Winnifred Gallagher

Author Winnifred Gallagher will tell us the history of the American West told through the pioneering women who used the challenges of migration and settlement as opportunities to advocate for their rights, and transformed the country in the process.

The new book is: "New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story."

Between 1840 and 1910, hundreds of thousands of men and women traveled deep into the underdeveloped American West, lured by the prospect of adventure and opportunity, and galvanized by the spirit of Manifest Destiny.