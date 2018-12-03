New Top Agent: Albany FBI Working With Community

Last week, the FBI’s Albany Field Office opened its doors to local reporters in an effort to shine a light on what the agency does in the region.

The somewhat imposing-looking McCarty Avenue building is just up the hill from Albany's South End. Unless you noticed the placard at the main gate, you wouldn't realize you were driving past the FBI's Albany Field Office.

Inviting reporters to the facility is part of a new public-relations outreach.

Special Agent-in-Charge James Hendricks says it’s important to establish a link with the public through the media. "First of all, we do a lot of great work out of this office. Amazing men and women who work here. And every day there's cases that are being investigated that stretch all throughout the area of responsibility, and we just wanna do more to highlight that great work and for the public to know what impact the FBI is having in their community."

The Albany office oversees nearly 40,000 square miles including a large chunk of upstate New York as well as the entire state of Vermont. Hendricks was assigned to Albany three months ago. Originally from Kentucky, he says he likes the change of pace and the challenges that come working in upstate New York.

He says the FBI has working relationships with area law enforcement agencies that come into play during criminal investigations when federal and state violations overlap. "There are times when the local agency will pick up the phone and call us and there are times when we're scouring the media and we'll see something and we'll call that agency. Of course working very closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office to get their opinion and authorization."

Some observers say the FBI has a tarnished image after President Donald Trump clashed with former FBI Director James Comey. The president fired Comey in 2017. "It doesn't impact us at all. Because the work that we do here every day, you know we're committed to the community, to fighting crime, Director Wray has asked us to just keep our heads down and keep working hard, and that's what we do here."

Christopher Wray took over the FBI after Comey’s firing.

Hendricks says part of what the FBI does involves talking to people face-to-face, whether investigating a crime, gathering evidence or just getting to know residents. "I would like for 'em to know that, hey, we're just like them. We're human beings, we're members of this community just like they are, and if they have the opportunity to engage with an FBI employee they would see that and realize what kind, caring professional individuals we are."

Incidents of average citizens interacting with agents often involve questions about employment and Hendricks notes people do approach the FBI about getting hired on as informants. "Confidential human sources they are really important to the FBI. But we work 'em very carefully with very strict guidelines from the attorney general and with the U.S. Attorney's Office. So it's very important to have that information. That's how we make cases. By individuals wanting and willing to provide information."

Hendricks adds the roster of Albany-based FBI employees is a "good mix of folks," some with local ties and others from around the country. He says the agency is looking to increase recruitment by hiring 900 people nationwide, and believes those in the Capital Region have what it takes to be "good-quality applicants." "I wanna make sure the folks in this region realize what a great career it is, and that they should come to our ‘Ask An Agent’ event on December 6. This'll be a great opportunity to sit down with an agent, where maybe they wouldn't have an opportunity before, and ask questions. "