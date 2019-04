Listen to an extended interview with Kelly Fellner.

There is a new superintendent at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site in Massachusetts.

Kelly Fellner, a longtime employee of the National Park Service, took over at the Springfield park on April 1st.

She is also administrator of the Coltsville National Historical Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

During a visit to the Springfield Armory Museum, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Fellner.