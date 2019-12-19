New State-Of-The-Art Library Opens In Springfield

A new public library is open in western Massachusetts.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, the $10 million East Forest Park Branch Library in Springfield opened to the public.

Head librarian Grace Larochelle said the state-of-the-art 18,000-square foot facility includes dedicated reading rooms, 50 computer terminals, a maker space with a 3D printer and media lab.

" Whenever the news of a new library hits, people come from everywhere to check it out," said Larochelle, " This one is so beautiful and so amazing I hope everyone comes to check us out."

The new library replaced one that was located in a cramped strip mall storefront.