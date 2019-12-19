New State-Of-The-Art Library Opens In Springfield

  • The new East Forest Park Branch Library is 18,000 square feet and has large windows to let in natural light and lower energy use.
  • The new library is four-times larger than the old neighborhood branch library so there is more space for collections.
  • The East Forest Park Branch Library has 50 public computer terminals.
  • The new library has space for people to sit and read.
  • There is a cafe in the library where people can grab something to eat.
  • The makerspace in the new library has a 3D printer and also a sewing machine.
  • The doors the East Forest Park Branch Library opened to the public on December 19, 2019. The first new library building in Springfield in 20 years.
  • Former Springfield mayor and past-president of the Springfield Library Foundation Charles Ryan welcomed library patrons, benefactors, and elected officials to the new library.
    A new public library is open in western Massachusetts. 

    After a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, the $10 million East Forest Park Branch Library in Springfield opened to the public.

    Head librarian Grace Larochelle said the state-of-the-art 18,000-square foot facility includes dedicated reading rooms, 50 computer terminals, a maker space with a 3D printer and media lab.

    " Whenever the news of a new library hits, people come from everywhere to check it out," said Larochelle, " This one is so beautiful and so amazing I hope everyone comes to check us out."

    The new library replaced one that was located in a cramped strip mall storefront.

