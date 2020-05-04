New Rochelle Mayor Talks About City's Focus After Being In The COVID Spotlight

New Rochelle, New York was once the epicenter of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. In March, there was a containment zone set up for two weeks before the implementation of statewide orders. That same month, New Rochelle became the site of New York’s first drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Mayor Noam Bramson about how the city has been faring since.

Bramson, a Democrat, says the good news is the city is past the apex of the coronavirus.

A walk-through COVID-19 testing center opened Monday as a collaboration between the city and Montefiore New Rochelle. Bramson says the testing site is in a more central portion of the community and more easily accessible to neighborhoods most heavily impacted by the virus. Meantime, Bramson hired a director of community engagement shortly after the containment zone was lifted to focus on volunteer and community group initiatives.