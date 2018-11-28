New Report Says Civilian Flagger Reform In Massachusetts Has Not Produced Promised Savings

Listen to the interview with Greg Sullivan.

A government watchdog group said a decade-old effort in Massachusetts to increase the use of civilian flaggers at road construction sites has not saved much money.

The Pioneer Institute released a report this week that said the reform law has been effectively undermined by a prevailing wage requirement. Civilian flaggers in Massachusetts are paid an hourly rate that is 51 percent above the national average.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Greg Sullivan, Pioneer’s Research Director.