 New Patient Pavilion Opens At Vassar Brothers Medical Center | WAMC

New Patient Pavilion Opens At Vassar Brothers Medical Center

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • New Patient Pavilion at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY
    New Patient Pavilion at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY
    Courtesy of Nuvance Health

A new patient pavilion at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie opens this weekend following a virtual ribbon-cutting event Thursday.

The 752,000 square-foot, eight-level addition is a curved, modern building overlooking the Hudson River. It was considered to be the biggest construction project the City of Poughkeepsie ever saw. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro:

“The opening of this new pavilion really modernizes their delivery of healthcare but, most importantly, it really does move us to a new era of healthcare in the county,” Molinaro says.

There is a helistop, a first for the region north of Westchester County. The emergency department is triple the size of the current one, and with a designated pediatric area. All patient rooms are private.

Tags: 
Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

Related Content

NY Lieutenant Governor Views Progress At Vassar Brothers Medical Center

By Allison Dunne Jan 5, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie Thursday to see how state money is helping construct a new patient pavilion.

NYS Lawmaker Wants Elected Officials To Wait Their Turn For The COVID-19 Vaccine

By Allison Dunne Dec 23, 2020
Sandra Lindsay, left, a registered nurse and Director of Critical Care at Northwell Health, is the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, December 14, 2020
Scott Heins for the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

A New York state assemblyman plans to introduce legislation barring elected officials from getting a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of priority groups. It comes after various members of Congress have received the vaccine ahead of frontline workers and others.

Mid-Hudson Task Force Members Discuss Vaccine Distribution Plan

By Allison Dunne Dec 22, 2020
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced the formation of Regional Vaccination Hubs to help facilitate COVID-19 vaccinations once Phase 2 of the state's plan begins in early 2021. Regional task forces are part of the process. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with a few county leaders who are on the Mid-Hudson region’s task force.

County Leaders Decry No Direct State And Local Aid In Latest COVID Relief Package

By Allison Dunne Dec 21, 2020
U.S. Capitol
'Architect of the Capitol' | Flickr

Congress has reached a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package. It does not contain direct aid for state and local governments. For the New York State Association of Counties and county executives in the state, that’s a problem.

ValleyCats Lose MLB Affiliation But Vow To Play On In Troy

By Dec 10, 2020
ValleyCats/Renegades

Baseball's minor league affiliate restructuring is affecting two teams along the Hudson River.