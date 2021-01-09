New Patient Pavilion Opens At Vassar Brothers Medical Center

A new patient pavilion at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie opens this weekend following a virtual ribbon-cutting event Thursday.

The 752,000 square-foot, eight-level addition is a curved, modern building overlooking the Hudson River. It was considered to be the biggest construction project the City of Poughkeepsie ever saw. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro:

“The opening of this new pavilion really modernizes their delivery of healthcare but, most importantly, it really does move us to a new era of healthcare in the county,” Molinaro says.

There is a helistop, a first for the region north of Westchester County. The emergency department is triple the size of the current one, and with a designated pediatric area. All patient rooms are private.