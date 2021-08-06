New Interactive Candy Store In Lake George, New York

Chad Rabinovitz, former Producing Artistic Director of Adirondack Theatre Festival, announces his newest venture: The Candy Space, an innovative space-themed sweets destination at in Lake George.

With an in-store candy launch system, The Candy Space takes retail to uncharted territory. Customers can fill a space pouch with a selection of 180 bulk candy items. Then using the launch panel, they will send their purchase soaring into the star-filled ceiling and throughout the store, safely landing at the checkout counter.

You can even choose a plush toy and turn their new stuffed animal into an astronaut.