New Hampshire Senate Kills Straw Bill And Replaces Plastic Bag Bill

The New Hampshire Senate has killed a bill targeting soda straws and replaced another bill that would've banned store plastic bags with one that sets town waste reduction goals.

Senators on Wednesday said they found the straw bill unnecessary because people and businesses are already doing away with straws.

They differed on a bill that would've prohibited stores with more than 1,000 square feet of retail space from providing plastic carryout bags to customers. Some supported it, others felt it needed more work, and others felt it should be killed.

They substituted a measure that has towns reporting waste collected for recycling and composting. The original bills had passed the House.

Democratic Senator Dan Feltes of Concord said it "moves forward with the overarching issue" of how the state deals with waste management.

