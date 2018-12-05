New Editor To Take Over Albany Business Review

The Albany Business Review, a weekly newspaper in New York’s Capital District, has named a new editor-in-chief. Effective January 1, Melissa Mangini, a graduate of Shaker High School in Latham and Syracuse University, will become editor of the Review after seven years at the paper, most recently serving as the managing editor.

She will replace Mike Hendricks who is retiring. In an interview with WAMC’s Brian Shields, Mangini says whether a daily or a weekly, all newspapers need a strong online presence.