The New Conspiracism And The Assault On Democracy

Conspiracy theories are as old as politics. But conspiracists today have introduced something new—conspiracy without theory. And the new conspiracism has moved from the fringes to the heart of government with the election of Donald Trump.

In the book, "A Lot of People Are Saying," Russell Muirhead and Nancy Rosenblum show how the new conspiracism differs from classic conspiracy theory, why so few officials speak truth to conspiracy, and what needs to be done to resist it.

Russell Muirhead is the Robert Clements Professor of Democracy and Politics at Dartmouth College and the author of "The Promise of Party in a Polarized Age" and "Just Work." Nancy L. Rosenblum is the Senator Joseph Clark Research Professor of Ethics in Politics and Government at Harvard University. Her books include "Good Neighbors: The Democracy of Everyday Life in America" and "On the Side of the Angels: An Appreciation of Parties and Partisanship."