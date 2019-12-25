New Bill Aims To Expand Internet Access To Close The 'Homework Gap'

Libraries around the country are increasingly starting to lend out mobile hotspot devices for patrons to connect to high-speed internet at home.

Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York wants to see this effort expanded and has proposed a new bill that would provide grant money for more mobile hotspots in communities, particularly so students who don’t have internet at home can do their homework.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Rep. Meng (@RepGraceMeng) about her bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

