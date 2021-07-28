New Behind-The-Scenes Story Of Trump's Final Year In Office

Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker are authors of the New York Times bestseller "A Very Stable Genius." With unparalleled sources, including a wide-ranging and revealing interview with President Trump himself, their new book "I Alone Can Fix It" presents a behind-the-scenes account of Trump’s final year in office.

Carol Leonnig is a national investigative reporter at The Washington Post, where she has worked since 2000, covering Donald Trump’s presidency and previous administrations. She won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on security failures and misconduct inside the Secret Service. She also was part of the Post teams awarded Pulitzers in 2018, and in 2014. Leonnig is an on-air contributor to NBC News and MSNBC and the author of "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service."