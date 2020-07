The town of Adams, Massachusetts has a new interim police chief. In June, the select board unanimously chose Troy Bacon – formerly of the Frankfort, Indiana Police Department – to lead the Adams Police Department for a six-month trial period before choosing whether to apply for the permanent job. He fills the role vacated by Richard Tarsa Jr., who retired in late June after almost four decades working for the department – 7 of which he spent as chief. WAMC spoke with Bacon this week.