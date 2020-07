Listen to the interview with Zaida Govan.

A barbershop, a diner, and an auto shop are among 13 small businesses in the Indian Orchard neighborhood of Springfield, Massachusetts to receive some financial help this week to recover from the pandemic-induced shutdowns.

They were selected for the $500 grants by the Indian Orchard Citizens Council.

The funds came from Eastman Chemical.

Applications are being taken for a second round of grants.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with citizens council president Zaida Govan.