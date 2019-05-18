Neal Consulting With Counsel After Mnuchin Defies Subpoenas

  • This is a photo of Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal
    JD Allen / WAMC News

Western Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal, a Democrat who chairs the influential House Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement Friday he is “consulting with counsel on how best to enforce” subpoenas issued to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin refused to comply with a request to provide six years of President Trump’s tax returns, saying in a letter to Neal Friday the request lacks a “legitimate legislative purpose.”

Neal said the issuance of the subpoenas “should not have been necessary” and that the law provides “clear statutory authority” for him to request and receive access to tax returns.

Steve Mnuchin
Congressman Richard Neal

