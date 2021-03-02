Narrow Margin For Weinberger In Bid For Fourth Term; Allaire Re-elected In Rutland

In Vermont Town Meeting day results Tuesday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger was narrowly re-elected to a fourth three-year term. The Democrat defeated Progressive City Council President Max Tracy by 129 votes.

Weinberger finished with 43 percent of the vote, with Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng finishing a distant third. More than 14,000 votes were cast in the seven-way race.

By clearing the 40 percent threshold, Weinberger would avoid a runoff election.

Elsewhere, Republican Rutland Mayor David Allaire, seeking his third term, has defeated six opponents.

In Winooski, Mayor Kristine Lott was unopposed as she ran for re-election.