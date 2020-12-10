NAACP Branch Whose Leader Was Harassed Elects New President

A Vermont NAACP branch has chosen a new president after the current leader decided to step down, saying she and her family had been racially harassed.

Mia Schultz, of Bennington, will become president Jan. 1 of the civil rights organization's Rutland-area chapter, New England's second-largest. She succeeds Tabitha Moore, who said in September that she and young relatives had experienced months of harassment.

Moore had said the decision not to run again was difficult. She described threats and harassment to her and her family and vandalism of a lawn display with Black Lives Matter imagery.

In the six years Schultz has been in Vermont she said she knows of three Black women, including former state Rep. Kiah Morris, who have moved because of harassment.

