Muslims In Sri Lanka Are Worried About Backlash After Sunday's Easter Attacks

44 minutes ago
Originally published on April 24, 2019 4:43 pm

Authorities blame Islamist extremists for Sunday's bombings in Sri Lanka. Some Muslims are on edge. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Hilmy Ahamed, vice president of the Muslim Council in Sri Lanka.