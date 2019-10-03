Musicians Of Ma'alwyck 2019-2020 Season

Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble based in the greater Capital Region. The ensemble is celebrating the start of its 20th Season with a new commission based on ghost stories.

On Sunday, October 6, Musicians of Ma’alwyck will debut the “Hyde Sextet,” written by composer and pianist Max Caplan. The concert will take place in the drawing room of Hyde Hall in Cooperstown, New York and will also feature spooky works by John Williams, Arthur Foote, Richard Einhorn, Gerald Finzi, and Camille Saint-Saens to open the Halloween Season.

To tell us more about this concert – and other offerings this season – we welcome Musicians of Ma’alwyck founder and violinist - Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz.