Musicians Of Ma'alwyck 2019-2020 Season

  Hyde Hall dining room
    Hyde Hall dining room
    HydeHall.org

Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble based in the greater Capital Region. The ensemble is celebrating the start of its 20th Season with a new commission based on ghost stories.

On Sunday, October 6, Musicians of Ma’alwyck will debut the “Hyde Sextet,” written by composer and pianist Max Caplan. The concert will take place in the drawing room of Hyde Hall in Cooperstown, New York and will also feature spooky works by John Williams, Arthur Foote, Richard Einhorn, Gerald Finzi, and Camille Saint-Saens to open the Halloween Season.

To tell us more about this concert – and other offerings this season – we welcome Musicians of Ma’alwyck founder and violinist - Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz.

Musicians Of Ma’alwyck Event Features New Opera And New Play

By May 23, 2018
Suff Bird Women

It is always exciting to find out what the Musicians of Ma’alwyck are up to. The groups is a professional chamber music ensemble performing in and around Schenectady, NY

This morning, we find out about their productions of "Aleda or the Flight of the Suff Bird Women" an opera in one act by Max Caplan, commissioned and produced by Musicians of Ma’alwyck and paired with "The Burden of the Ballot," an original one-act play about Albany’s Anti-Suffrage movement by Krysta Dennis.

We welcome Ann-Marie Schwartz, Director of the Musicians Of Ma'alwyck; composer Max Caplan; and stage director and creator of the opening play "Burden of the Ballot," Krysta Dennis.

2019 Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

By Aug 2, 2019
Poster for Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival began with three events in 1999, and since then has offered the region more than 100 performances, from classical to contemporary, jazz to bluegrass, cabaret to kids’ concerts.

The festival will present a concert each Sunday this month and Artistic Director Linda Chesis joins us with a preview.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Opening Night Gala Concert 10/5

By Oct 1, 2019
Springfield Symphony Orchestra logo

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has been part of the cultural landscape of the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts since 1944 and performs a series of classical and popular music concerts at Springfield Symphony Hall.

The orchestra kicks off its 76th season with an opening night gala concert on October 5 featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Dvořák, and Strauss. Pianist John Novacek joins the orchestra to play the romantic Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1.

Conductor Kevin Rhodes is celebrating twin 18th Anniversary Seasons as Music Director of Massachusetts’ Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Michigan’s Traverse Symphony Orchestra and his ninth season as Principal Conductor of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra in Boston.

