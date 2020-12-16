Mural Celebrating Diversity In Yonkers Is Unveiled

A mural was recently unveiled in Yonkers that celebrates the diversity of the city’s residents, especially those with disabilities.
Yonkers-based artist Jacqueline Rivera created the mural called “United Together.” The mural in sign language describes that no one is left out while reading a universal language. The color blue represents strength; purple means universal; pink is love or unity; and yellow conveys sunshine or happy thoughts. The woman portrays a mother who holds down her family, and the flowers represent people in the community. In collaboration with the mayor’s Disability Board, Rivera’s mural is on the wall of the Buena Vista Parking Garage Center at the waterfront downtown.