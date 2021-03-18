A movie starring Brendan Fraser is filming in Newburgh.

Darren Aronofsky’s film “The Whale” is filming on location at Umbra Sound Stages in Newburgh. Fraser’s character is an English teacher in Idaho suffering from obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter. The film is an adaption of Samuel Hunter’s play. Filming for “The Whale” began in February and is expected to continue through mid-April. Umbra Stages has been home to the production crew with most of the filming taking place indoors at the company’s Stage 4, an 18,000-square-foot drive-on sound stage. Products from local vendors including Finding Home Farms, Newburgh Brewing Company and Brotherhood Winery, were featured in welcome baskets for the cast and crew.