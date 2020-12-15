 Mourners At Private Homes In Columbia County May Have Been Exposed To COVID | WAMC

Mourners At Private Homes In Columbia County May Have Been Exposed To COVID

By Allison Dunne 21 minutes ago
    Composite Image by Dave Lucas (WAMC / cdc.gov)

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a wake and funeral in Columbia County. And now the county Department of Health is concerned after learning a lot of people went to the events over the course of a few days.

The Columbia County Department of Health encourages anyone who attended a wake in a private home in Ghent and the subsequent funeral and celebration of life to watch for COVID-19 symptoms. The series of events began on December 6 with the viewing in a private home and ended with the funeral and bonfire gathering at another private residence on December 9. The county health director says some who attended told his department that more than 100 people went to the events, in violation of a state order limiting gatherings to 10 people.

