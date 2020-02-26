 Mount Washington Moves To Address Ailing Dirt Road System | WAMC
Mount Washington Moves To Address Ailing Dirt Road System

  • A wooded mountain rises out of a line of trees below a blue sky streaked with white clouds
    Mount Washington, Massachusetts
    Josh Landes / WAMC

Monday night, the smallest community in Berkshire County gathered for a special town meeting. Mount Washington, Massachusetts calls itself the Town Among The Clouds from its vantage point on the slopes of the geographic point it draws its name from in the southwestern corner of the Commonwealth. Gail Garrett has represented its 160-odd residents on the town selectboard for almost a decade. On Tuesday, she told WAMC that the town came together to vote on a $12,500 plan to analyze Mount Washington’s increasingly muddy dirt roads, which she says are in dire need of improvement.

Mount Washington
roads
Town Meeting

