Moulton Out At Northern Berkshire EMS Following Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 Comments

After calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization and diminishing the danger of COVID-19, North Adams, Massachusetts city councilor Robert Moulton is no longer the president of the Northern Berkshire EMS board of directors.

Moulton made the remarks on his Northern Berkshire Community Television show “Let’s Talk About It” on July 21st. He said he had invited a contractor with COVID-19 to his house despite having diabetes and being over the age of 60, making him particularly susceptible to the virus.

“Everybody virtually at some point I believe, it's going to be like every other virus or flu, you’re going to come in contact with it," said Moulton. "I don’t think you’re going to be able to avoid it. I think shutting down the country was a huge, huge, huge mistake.”

Northern Berkshire EMS says Moulton resigned at an emergency meeting Thursday and described his statements as antithetical to the agency’s mission.

Moulton also serves on the North Adams school committee.