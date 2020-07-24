 Moulton Out At Northern Berkshire EMS Following Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 Comments | WAMC

Moulton Out At Northern Berkshire EMS Following Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 Comments

By 1 hour ago
  • The press release from the Northern Berkshire EMS about Robert Moulton's resignation.
    The press release from the Northern Berkshire EMS about Robert Moulton's resignation.
    Nothern Berkshire EMS

After calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization and diminishing the danger of COVID-19, North Adams, Massachusetts city councilor Robert Moulton is no longer the president of the Northern Berkshire EMS board of directors.

Moulton made the remarks on his Northern Berkshire Community Television show “Let’s Talk About It” on July 21st. He said he had invited a contractor with COVID-19 to his house despite having diabetes and being over the age of 60, making him particularly susceptible to the virus.

“Everybody virtually at some point I believe, it's going to be like every other virus or flu, you’re going to come in contact with it," said Moulton. "I don’t think you’re going to be able to avoid it. I think shutting down the country was a huge, huge, huge mistake.”

Northern Berkshire EMS says Moulton resigned at an emergency meeting Thursday and described his statements as antithetical to the agency’s mission.

Moulton also serves on the North Adams school committee.

Tags: 
north adams

Related Content

North Adams City Councilor Calls Black Lives Matter A Terrorist Group, COVID-19 Pandemic “Minuscule”

By Jul 22, 2020
A still from the Northern Berkshire Community Television "Let's Talk About It." Two men sit at a table in front of a green curtain.
Northern Berkshire Community Television

A North Adams, Massachusetts city councilor claimed on a public access show Tuesday that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization intent on destroying the American family, and described the COVID-19 pandemic as minuscule.

Arrest Made In North Adams Shooting

By Jul 16, 2020
The seal of the the city of North Adams, Massachusetts
North Adams

North Adams, Massachusetts city officials say an arrest was made Wednesday in connection with a non-fatal shooting Tuesday evening. 

A Look Inside MASS MoCA As It Reopens From COVID Shutdown

By Jul 10, 2020
A tent with signs in front of a large brick complex
Josh Landes / WAMC

After months of closure, North Adams, Massachusetts art museum MASS MoCA is reopening its doors to visitors Saturday.

North Adams Mayor On COVID-19, MASS MoCA Reopening, 2021 Budget

By Jul 8, 2020
The seal of the the city of North Adams, Massachusetts
North Adams

Berkshire County’s second city – North Adams – will see one of its biggest draws, sprawling contemporary art museum MASS MoCA, reopen on Saturday. The museum has been shuttered since March because of the pandemic, which is impacting many aspects of life in northern Berkshire County. WAMC spoke with Mayor Tom Bernard about how the city is preparing, as well as how North Adams is weathering the pandemic and planning its 2021 operating budget.