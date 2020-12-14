 Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy | WAMC
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy

Yancey Roy

Yancey Roy
Credit Provided by Yancey Roy

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, for an update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York, as the state prepares to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines. 

They also discuss how the pandemic is impacting the New York state Tuition Assistance Program. 

Yancey Roy

