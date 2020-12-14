Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 2:46 Yancey Roy Credit Provided by Yancey Roy WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, for an update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York, as the state prepares to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines. They also discuss how the pandemic is impacting the New York state Tuition Assistance Program. Tags: Yancey RoyShareTweetEmail Related Content Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • Nov 30, 2020 Provided by Yancey Roy Listen Listening... / 2:47 WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about why COVID-19 patients may be more likely to survive the second wave of the pandemic in New York.