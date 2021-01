WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about reports that New York State Police have increased security at the State Capitol in Albany, to due to a warning from the FBI of possible "armed protests" in all 50 states in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

They also discuss a painting that was a topic of concern for some Saratoga County historians during the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.