WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union about a fatal shooting in Albany that left one person dead Monday night.

They also discuss reports that the New York state Department of Motor Vehicles is investigating a Mavis Discount Tire shop in Saratoga Springs in connection to the Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people in 2018. Also in the headlines: the state Nurses Association says it plans to sue Albany Med.