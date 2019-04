WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union about a $9 million settlement between New York state and a Bethlehem, New York woman who was paralyzed from the chest down by a fallen boulder at John Boyd Thacher State Park.

They also discuss last-minute efforts by activists to delay plans for a $47 million jail in Greene County, and a mishandled warrant that led to the arrest and jailing of a Colonie, New York woman.