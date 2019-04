WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union about a community meeting where Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins confronted residents about a recent alleged case of police brutality in Albany's West Hill.

They also discuss the NXIVM case, where federal prosecuters hope to use the testimony of a girl who says she was raped by NXIVM's leader in the 1990s. In other headlines, GlobalFoundries has announced it is selling its plant in East Fishkill, New York.