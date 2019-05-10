Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Senior Vice President for Communications and Albany Director for Metropolitan Public Strategies, about a pair of bills approved by the New York state Senate that would give access to President Trump's state tax returns and allow the state to prosecute those federally pardoned by the president.

They also discuss the issue of rent control in New York state, and a bill allowing school districts to place cameras on school buses. Also in the headlines this week: Nick Langworthy is running for state GOP chair against incumbent Ed Cox.