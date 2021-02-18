 More Vaccination Sites Will Open In The Lower Hudson Valley | WAMC

More Vaccination Sites Will Open In The Lower Hudson Valley

By Allison Dunne 2 hours ago
  A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University at Albany
    Jesse King / WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says 13 pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week; two are in the lower Hudson Valley.

Appointments are already filled at the two sites in the Hudson Valley. One site is at the Haverstraw Community Center in Rockland County. The other is in Westchester County, at the Port Chester Senior Center. Other pop-up sites intended to target underserved communities are opening in Ithaca, Schenectady and Syracuse. Meantime, Cuomo also announced Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will establish four additional community-based vaccination sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers, each to vaccinate some 1,000 New Yorkers a day beginning the first week of March. Initially, appointments will be reserved for members of the community in which the sites are located. The New York National Guard Armory will serve as the Yonkers site.

