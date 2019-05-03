Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 More States Considering Bills To Clarify Labeling For Rice Alternatives By editor • 35 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / If it looks like rice and cooks like rice, but is made from cauliflower, what is it? A growing number of states are taking up legislation to address the labeling of foods like cauliflower "rice." ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.