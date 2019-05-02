More Political Support For East-West High-Speed Rail In Massachusetts

The Boston City Council has endorsed development of a high-speed rail line between Boston and Springfield.

The resolution, approved unanimously by the Boston City Council, frames east-west rail as a way to help ease the city’s housing shortage and traffic congestion.

Democratic State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow has long touted east-west rail as a way for western Massachusetts to connect with the booming economy of greater Boston.

"We can make it happen, if we build the political will to make it happen," said Lesser.

The Baker administration is doing a feasibility study that should be finished in 15 months.