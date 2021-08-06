 More Than Half North Adams Nursing Home Residents Now Positive For COVID-19 | WAMC

More Than Half North Adams Nursing Home Residents Now Positive For COVID-19

By 37 minutes ago
  • The Berkshire Healthcare logo
    Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

In the week since it was first reported, a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home has spread to more than half of the residents. 

Operator Berkshire Healthcare says 52 of 91 residents at the North Adams Commons now have COVID-19. Only three are reported to have been unvaccinated before the outbreak began in late July. Of the home’s 96 staff members, 10 have tested positive. Half are vaccinated.

“The state of Massachusetts still requires that employees within a skilled nursing facility be masked while they are in the facility, and in particular when they are delivering direct care," said Spokesperson Lisa Gaudet. "All of those same protocols were in place at the time of the outbreak.”

Visitation has been suspended at the home. The number of positive COVID-19 cases at another Berkshire Healthcare operated nursing home in Lenox — Kimball Farms — remains unchanged at two.

Tags: 
north adams commons
berkshire healthcare

Related Content

North Adams Commons COVID-19 Outbreak Up To 57 Cases

By 23 hours ago
A map of Berkshire Healthcare locations in Massachusetts
Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

A COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home. 

North Adams Commons COVID Cases Grow To 45, 2 Cases At Kimball Farms

By Aug 3, 2021
A map of Berkshire Healthcare locations in Massachusetts
Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

A COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home – and the company that operates it says new cases have emerged at another facility in Lenox.

North Adams Commons COVID Outbreak Grows To 35 Cases

By Aug 2, 2021
The Berkshire Healthcare logo
Berkshire Healthcare / https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

The COVID-19 outbreak at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home has grown to 35 as of Monday. 

Berkshire County Politicians, Health Care Providers Respond To Baker’s New Vaccine Mandate

By Aug 5, 2021
A screenshot of a list of facts and figures
Berkshire Health Systems / https://www.berkshirehealthsystems.org/coronavirus

Facing a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home, Berkshire County health care providers and politicians are reacting to Governor Charlie Baker’s new vaccine mandate for staffers at long-term care facilities.