 Monsters And Meat Showers - "The Unexplained" By Colin Dickey
Monsters And Meat Showers - "The Unexplained" By Colin Dickey

At least 21% of Americans -- over 60 million people -- believe in Bigfoot, nearly half a million people planned a failed attempt to storm area 51 last summer, and people are still trying to figure out what the hell happened during the Great Kentucky meat shower of 1876.

In a world where rational scientific explanations are more available than ever belief in the unprovable and irrational in the fringe is on the rise. It seems the more our maps of the known world get filled in, the more we crave mysterious locations full of strange creatures.

Enter Colin Dickey, cultural historian and tour guide of the weird. he explores this wonderful world of fringe beliefs and conspiracy theories in his new book: "The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained."

