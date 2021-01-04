 Mondaire Jones Makes History In Congress | WAMC
Mondaire Jones Makes History In Congress

The new Congress has been seated, and it includes history-making Mondaire Jones of New York’s 17th District. Jones succeeds fellow Democrat Nita Lowey, who did not seek re-election after 16 terms.

Jones is the first openly gay, black person to represent the district that includes all of Rockland County and part of Westchester. 

Jones holds numerous leadership positions in the 117th Congress, including serving as Freshman Representative to Leadership; a Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; and Co-Chair of the LGBTQ Equality Caucus. He also, as mentioned, serves on the House Judiciary Committee.

