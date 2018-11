NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Jackson Free Press reporter Ashton Pittman, who reported that Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith attended an all-white private school, one of many that were set up after the Supreme Court ordered schools to desegregate. Hyde-Smith faces challenger Mike Espy in a special runoff election on Tuesday.



