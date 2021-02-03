 "The Mission" By David Brown | WAMC
"The Mission" By David Brown

Acclaimed journalist David Brown's new book "The Mission" tells how one of America's boldest and potentially most revolutionary space missions came to be.

It was the most ambitious science project ever conceived NASA's Deep Space mission to Europa, the Jovian moon, where might swim the first known alien life in our solar system, yet it almost didn't happen. By focusing on the key men and women involved, Brown reveals the amazing combination of passion, persistence, imagination, science, engineering and political savvy that it takes to get a major space project off the ground.

