"Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley" At Capital Repertory Theatre

In Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” bookish Mary Bennet is the middle child, even though she is a child no more. She is, frankly, growing a bit weary of being the responsible, stay at home one. Why can’t she up and live her own life, too? In the imagined sequel, “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Mary does just that, stepping up and stepping out.

The show, at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY runs through December 23rd, is a genteel comedy with sass, written by Lauren Gunderson (currently America’s most-produced playwright) and Margot Melcon. “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” is directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill. She joins us along with Music director Josh D. Smith.