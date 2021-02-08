 Michael D'antonio On The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment Of Donald Trump | WAMC
Michael D'antonio On The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment Of Donald Trump

As part of a team of journalists from Newsday, Michael D'antonio won the Pulitzer Prize for his reporting. His latest book is: "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump."

He joins us this morning to discuss the 2nd Impeachment trial of the 45th President. The only president ever to be impeached twice, Trump will be tried in the Senate on the charge of "inciting violence against the government of the United States."

His incitements included months of false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him and a call for his supporters to "fight like hell," which they heeded by immediately launching a bloody and fatal mob attack on the US Capitol. If found guilty, Trump will almost certainly be punished, in a second vote the that requires merely a majority of Senators present, by a lifetime ban on his ever again holding federal office. It is a big IF.

