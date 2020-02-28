 MGM Investment In Court Square Project Gets OK From Gaming Commission | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

MGM Investment In Court Square Project Gets OK From Gaming Commission

By 1 minute ago

MGM will put $16 million into restoration and redevelopment of the former Court Square Hotel.
Credit WAMC

With the blessing of Massachusetts casino regulators, MGM can now fulfill a long overdue obligation to develop housing in downtown Springfield.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted to ratify a proposal by MGM to invest $16 million in a major redevelopment project as the means to satisfy a casino licensing requirement to develop housing near its downtown casino.

MGM is to play a key part in the financing for the $52 million historic restoration and redevelopment of the former Court Square Hotel building into 74 residential apartments with ground floor space for retail.   The building which takes up a city block on Elm Street is practically a neighbor of MGM’s $960 million resort casino complex.

After the unanimous vote at a meeting Thursday in Springfield, Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein praised MGM, the city, the state and the private developers who worked for months to put the complicated deal together.

"It is a testament to the strength of collaboration, innovation, and this case true vision," said Judd-Stein. "We are excited to be a part of it."

Gaming Commissioner Bruce Stebbins, who once worked in Springfield’s economic development office, said the vote marks a big milestone for the city.

"That building has sat boarded-up, a home for rodents and vermin and a lot of water for almost the past 30 years," said Stebbins.

Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked the commission for supporting the project, which he called “a lynchpin” for additional economic spinoff and job creation.

"This was a project that we  never gave up on and speaks to the transformative aspect of an MGM --world renowned MGM-- being here," said Sarno.

Earlier in the week, the Springfield City Council voted to amend the host community agreement with MGM to allow the investment in the Court Square work to satisfy the housing development obligation.

The council also voted to authorize $4 million in city funds for the project.

 The project is being led by Opal Real Estate of Springfield and WinnCompanies of  Boston.

Construction is expected to start in the fall and take up to two years to complete.

Tags: 
Court Square
Massachusetts Gaming Commission
springfield

Related Content

City Funds OKed For Court Square Redevelopment Project

By Feb 25, 2020
The six story building in Springfield's Court Square known as 31 Elm Street
WAMC

    The redevelopment of an historic block in the largest city in western Massachusetts has moved a step closer. 

Funding Deal Said To Be Near For Elusive Court Square Redevelopment Project

By Feb 12, 2020
The six story building in Springfield's Court Square known as 31 Elm Street
WAMC

A complex and expensive urban renewal project that has confounded developers for decades in the largest city in western Massachusetts may be close to becoming reality.