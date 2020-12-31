 Metro-North President Talks About PTC, Federal Funding And Ridership | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Metro-North President Talks About PTC, Federal Funding And Ridership

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi
    MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi
    Courtesy of MTA Metro-North Railroad

The $900 billion COVID-19 funding package President Trump signed Sunday contains some $4 billion for the MTA, which includes Metro-North Railroad. Proposed layoffs and drastic service cuts can be shelved, for now. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi about what the funding means and more.

First, the Federal Railroad Administration on Tuesday announced there is now full implementation of Positive Train Control (PTC) technology on all required freight and passenger routes across the country, meeting a December 31 deadline. Metro-North and Long Island Railroad announced December 23 they had completed full implementation. Through PTC, the trains automatically communicate in real time with central dispatching offices – sharing information on train position, speed and the actions of the train engineer. If a train is traveling too fast, the system automatically takes control of the train to slow it down while alerting the engineer. The system is designed to reduce the potential for human error or, for example, derailments caused by a train traveling too fast into a curve, like in the fatal Metro-North derailment in December 2013 in the Bronx neighborhood of Spuyten Duyvil.

Tags: 
Catherine Rinaldi
Metro-North Railroad
Metro-North
MTA
positive train control

Related Content

Metro-North President Discusses COVID-19 Response

By Allison Dunne Apr 3, 2020
MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi
Courtesy of MTA Metro-North Railroad

Weekly ridership on Metro-North Railroad has plummeted in the last three weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting state restrictions. Essential workers have plenty of room to spread out on any of Metro-North’s east and west of the Hudson River lines. MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi says recent measures have included suspending cash on board and encouraging the use of e-tickets. She spoke with WAMC’s Allison Dunne.

Metro-North President Discusses Changes With The Mid-Hudson Reopening

By Allison Dunne May 28, 2020
MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi
Courtesy of MTA Metro-North Railroad

With the beginning of Phase One reopening in the Mid-Hudson Valley Tuesday, Metro-North began adding trains to its three lines east of the Hudson. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Metro-North instituted an Essential Service Plan, with hourly service seven days a week. Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi tells WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne that the railroad is now upping train capacity by 26 percent to meet expected increased demand.

Metro-North Partners With Zipcar

By Allison Dunne Feb 25, 2017

A new Metro-North program allows riders to go from the train to Zipcar at certain stations along three of the railroad’s lines.

NYS Senator Helps Healthcare Workers Have Train Station Parking Fines Cancelled

By Allison Dunne Sep 25, 2020
Harriman train station, NY
Courtesy of Daniel Clase via Creative Commons

A New York state senator says he has secured a commitment to void parking fines for healthcare workers at a facility in Orange County.

Without Federal Aid, MTA's Proposal To Cut a Metro-North Line Rankles Lawmakers

By Allison Dunne Aug 28, 2020
West-of-Hudson Metro-North line at Harriman
Courtesy of MTA/Metro-North Railroad

MTA executives say without $12 billion in federal funding to help the agency recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, they will have to make draconian cuts to service and payroll. Some of the proposed cuts are for Metro-North Railroad; and one proposal in particular has angered elected officials.

Lawmakers Press For NYS DOT Rail Crossing Study

By Allison Dunne Feb 6, 2020
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Five years after the deadliest crash in Metro-North Railroad history, New York state lawmakers are renewing calls for safety upgrades to rail grade crossings.