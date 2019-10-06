Methadone Clinic Operators Turn Down Mayor's Invite To Neighborhood Meeting

The operators of a newly-opened methadone clinic in Springfield, Massachusetts have declined the mayor’s invitation to attend a community meeting.

Residents and business owners in Springfield’s South End say there has been an increase in break-ins, prostitution, aggressive panhandling and apparent drug use, since a methadone clinic opened in the neighborhood roughly two months ago.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said it echoes problems that have happened recently in an area of Boston with a high density of drug treatment and recovery centers.

"Boston is dealing with the "Methadone Mile" now and that is what's being created here," said Sarno. " I am not going to stand for it. I am not going to tolerate it."

Federal and state laws that protect people with disabilities, including drug addiction, from discrimination, result in local officials having little say about where clinics can locate.