Meeting Scheduled To Discuss Lake George Septic Study

A public workshop scheduled for Monday evening in Lake George is intended to address findings from a project that examined the town’s septic systems.

Introduced in 2013, the Septic Initiative Program set out to map and inventory the wastewater infrastructure within the Town of Lake George. Officials had identified a “potential correlation” between faulty septic systems and excessive algae growth. The Adirondack lake is known for its clear waters and recreation economy.

The workshop set for 5:30 at the Town Center Meeting Room.

The Town of Lake George is encouraging residents to attend and discuss next steps.